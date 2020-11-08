1/1
DEMETRA (Lukos) VAMVIKITES
1932 - 2020
VAMVIKITES -Demetra - (nee Lukos) of Huntington passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020. She was born August 6, 1932 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to Eurydice and Kostas Lukos. Beloved wife to Abraham VamVikites. Loving mother of Karen Kambouris (John) and Debra VamVikites (Michael Cain). Cherished grandmother of Hannah Cain. Dear sister of late siblings Lita McCarroll-Rodery, Anastasia Lukos, and Harry Lukos. Demetra's willingness to listen coupled with her good sense of humor and infectious laugh made her someone that her family and friends always wanted to be around. Dimmie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To share your thoughts & condolences, visit maconnellfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
