DEMILT AITKEN
AITKEN - Demilt on July 15, 2020 of Potsdam, NY, formerly of Syosset, NY. Loving husband to his late wife of 64 years, Denise; devoted father to his children, Elizabeth (Stephen) Fleury of Brewerton; Peter (Patricia) Aitken of Syosset; Michael (Betsy) Aitken of Chapel Hill, NC; John (Mary Beth) Aitken of Blauvelt, NY; and Nancy (Philip) Foisy of Potsdam; beloved Gramps to 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one soon to be born. Loving brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and dear friend to many in the U.S., Quebec and Denmark. Due to coronavirus there will not be a viewing. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 22 at 11: 00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Potsdam, NY. Burial will be held when circumstances permit in Notre Dame de-Belmont Cemetery, Quebec City, Canada. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley in his memory. A full obituary, memories and condolences may be shared online at; www.donaldsonseymour.com.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home Inc
4 Cedar St
Potsdam, NY 13676
(315) 265-4240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
