Denis Connors

Connors- Denis J. , of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Bay Shore, LI. Beloved husband of the late Gail. Devoted father of Doreen (Ken) Connors Taylor, Michael (Michelle) Connors and Matthew (Eileen) Connors. Cherished grandfather of Emily (Patrick), Connor (Lauren), Jake (Kristin), Luke, Annie (Hugh), Maggie, Lydia, Lizzy, Finn and Bridie and great grandfather of Lucas, Rory and Hugh. Dear brother of the late Richard. A man with abundant generosity and friendships. As a world traveler he was a lover of golf and gardening, horse racing and good food. Denis was a prolific entrepreneur from an early age, sitting on many boards, including Good Samaritan Hospital, Astoria Federal Bank, past President of Southward Ho Country Club and many others. Denis was President-Owner of Curran and Connors, the nation's largest annual report publisher. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Arrange- ments entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Fun- eral Home. www.chapeyfamily. com In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Catholic Charities Talbot House (516-733-7000).







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store