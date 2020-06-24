Denis Connors
Connors- Denis J. , of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Bay Shore, LI. Beloved husband of the late Gail. Devoted father of Doreen (Ken) Connors Taylor, Michael (Michelle) Connors and Matthew (Eileen) Connors. Cherished grandfather of Emily (Patrick), Connor (Lauren), Jake (Kristin), Luke, Annie (Hugh), Maggie, Lydia, Lizzy, Finn and Bridie and great grandfather of Lucas, Rory and Hugh. Dear brother of the late Richard. A man with abundant generosity and friendships. As a world traveler he was a lover of golf and gardening, horse racing and good food. Denis was a prolific entrepreneur from an early age, sitting on many boards, including Good Samaritan Hospital, Astoria Federal Bank, past President of Southward Ho Country Club and many others. Denis was President-Owner of Curran and Connors, the nation's largest annual report publisher. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Arrange- ments entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Fun- eral Home. www.chapeyfamily. com In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Catholic Charities Talbot House (516-733-7000).



Published in Newsday on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
09:30 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
