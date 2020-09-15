SULLIVAN - Denis J. of Garden City South, NY formerly of Nesconset, NY. Retired FDNY. Grand Knight Westbury Council 1012 K of C. Dedicated usher at St. Brigid's RC Church and volunteer for St. Brigid's Outreach. Beloved husband of Betty for 63 years. Devoted father of Elizabeth Colantonio (Anthony), Jean Quinn, Timothy (Elizabeth) and Daniel. Cherished Pop-Pop of Christina, Patrick (Mollie), Matthew (Taylor), Lauren, Daniel and Thomas. Dear brother of Timothy (Jane) of Prescott, AZ. Reposing Donohue Cecere FH 290 Post Ave. Westbury, NY on Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 9:45 AM at St. Brigid's RC Church Westbury, NY. Interment to follow in Holy Rood Cemetery Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated in memory of Denis J. Sullivan to: NY Firefighters Burn Center 21 Asch Loop Bronx, NY 10475.







