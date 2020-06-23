Denise Calabrese
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CALABRESE - Denise, of Islip Terrace, NY on June 20, 2020, in her 61st year. Devoted daughter of Miwae and the late George Anderson. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Michael (Lauren) and Rob (Taylor). Cherished grandmother of Kayden. Adored sister of Evelyn and Lisa. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 4pm and 7pm, at Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea, 62 Carleton Avenue (2 Miles South Exit 43A SS PKWY) East Islip, NY. Religious Service will be held Wednesday, 10:00am, in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved