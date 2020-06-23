Denise Calabrese

CALABRESE - Denise, of Islip Terrace, NY on June 20, 2020, in her 61st year. Devoted daughter of Miwae and the late George Anderson. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Michael (Lauren) and Rob (Taylor). Cherished grandmother of Kayden. Adored sister of Evelyn and Lisa. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 4pm and 7pm, at Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea, 62 Carleton Avenue (2 Miles South Exit 43A SS PKWY) East Islip, NY. Religious Service will be held Wednesday, 10:00am, in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 23, 2020.