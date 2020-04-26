|
KILLORAN-DOWDELL- Denise MSW, CSW, LSW, 70, of New Bern, NC, formerly of East Setauket, LI, NY, entered into eternal rest on 04/19/2020. Forty year friend of Bill W. As a Social Worker and Addiction Treatment professional she helped many people. Former Director, Chemical Dependence Treatment, NASW member. Ardent dog lover, supported many causes. She made a difference. Survived by husband Christopher (CJ) Dowdell, 3 sisters, 3 sons, 8 grandchildren. Loved by many. She will be missed. Make memorial donations in her name to Colonial Capital Humane Society, PO Box 326, New Bern, NC 28563. A Memorial service at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020