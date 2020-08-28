1/
Denise M. Edwards
1945 - 2020
EDWARDS - Denise M., on August 26, 2020. Denise was born December 6, 1945 in Jamaica, NY to Rose and Carl Edwards. She resided in Glen Cove, Brooklyn Heights, Breezy Point and Levittown, NY. She is survived by her loving sister Judy (Phil), niece Tracy, nephew Carl (Anna) and great niece and nephew Hannah and Bart. Denise was pre-deceased in death by her brother Raymond. Denise was a supporter of nature and had a great love for cats. She will be extremely missed. Interment private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326 Chamberlain, SD 57326



Published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2020.
