Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Denise Valentine Notice
VALENTINE - Denise A. of East Northport, NY on February 4, at 77 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Cherished mother of Doreen (Christopher) Hines, Brenda (Arthur) Maggio, Stephen (Kristen) Valentine, and Nancy (Michael) Sherwood. Treasured grandmother of Katelyn, Kelly, Megan, Shannon, Bronwyn, Johannah, and Kevin. Visiting Friday 9:30 - 11:30 am, followed by a service at The Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, E. Northport. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers are requested to , 601 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2020
