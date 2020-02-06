|
VALENTINE - Denise A. of East Northport, NY on February 4, at 77 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Cherished mother of Doreen (Christopher) Hines, Brenda (Arthur) Maggio, Stephen (Kristen) Valentine, and Nancy (Michael) Sherwood. Treasured grandmother of Katelyn, Kelly, Megan, Shannon, Bronwyn, Johannah, and Kevin. Visiting Friday 9:30 - 11:30 am, followed by a service at The Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, E. Northport. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers are requested to , 601 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2020