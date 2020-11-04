WALSH - Denise of Bellmore LI passed on October 31, 2020 peacefully and with her adoring family at her side after a fierce fight against cancer. Beloved wife to Terrence for 37 years. Devoted mom to Patrick (Kristen), Kelly (Trey), and Gregory (Angela); grandmother to cherished Hudson; loving sister to Maryanne, Colleen, John, and Patrick; and favorite aunt to dozens of in-laws, nieces and nephews. Denise will be remembered most by her beautiful laugh and smile, as well as her ability to make everyone happy. She cherished and was happiest in her life mission to grow and nurture her beautiful family. The family will receive friends and family Thursday 4-8pm at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, 10 am, at St. Barnabas Church in Bellmore, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.