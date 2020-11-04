1/1
Denise Walsh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALSH - Denise of Bellmore LI passed on October 31, 2020 peacefully and with her adoring family at her side after a fierce fight against cancer. Beloved wife to Terrence for 37 years. Devoted mom to Patrick (Kristen), Kelly (Trey), and Gregory (Angela); grandmother to cherished Hudson; loving sister to Maryanne, Colleen, John, and Patrick; and favorite aunt to dozens of in-laws, nieces and nephews. Denise will be remembered most by her beautiful laugh and smile, as well as her ability to make everyone happy. She cherished and was happiest in her life mission to grow and nurture her beautiful family. The family will receive friends and family Thursday 4-8pm at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, 10 am, at St. Barnabas Church in Bellmore, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 785-0225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved