WHITE- Denise 66. Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Denise was raised in Hicksville NY with her siblings Claudia & James. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Edward. Together they raised 3 children (Edward, Cheryl & Krista) in Plainview NY. Loved her nieces Lyndsey Ashley and Kaylani. Denise lived in Weeki Wachee FL for many years then returned to Islip Terrace. She loved crafting and spoiling her pup Kali and her numerous grandpups. Her meatballs were famous. She loved music & dancing. Denise fought a long hard battle but never let it define her. Services postponed until Summer.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020
