Dennis A. Overzat
OVERZAT - Dennis A. on June 16, 2020 of Levittown. Marine Corp Vietnam Veteran. Retired Nassau County Police Department. Beloved husband of the late Judith. Loving father of Ian (Lisa) and Amy (James) Branch. Adored grandfather of James, Colleen, Claire and Charlotte. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa. Religious Service and Military Honors Friday 12pm at funeral home. Private Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
JUN
18
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
JUN
19
Service
12:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
