AICHROTH - Dennis,age 75, passed away Nov. 6, 2020 of cancer. Dennis was born on Feb. 20, 1945 in Islip, NY to Richard & Marion. He spent his adult life in Southern California as an attorney & Superior Court Judge. Playful and witty, Dennis kept his integrity and sense of humor right up to the end. He was endearingly tidy, down-to-earth, and hard-work-ing. Dennis enjoyed travel, fine dining, beautiful landscaping, and spoiling his cherished dog Bailey. Dennis will be dearly missed by his devoted wife Susan; daughters Shawna & Jennifer; stepchildren Rick, Bridget, and Theresa; granddaughter Lexi; and siblings Doug and Diane. Per his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (pcf.org
) in his name. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at legacy.com
.