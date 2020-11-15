1/
Dennis Aichroth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AICHROTH - Dennis,age 75, passed away Nov. 6, 2020 of cancer. Dennis was born on Feb. 20, 1945 in Islip, NY to Richard & Marion. He spent his adult life in Southern California as an attorney & Superior Court Judge. Playful and witty, Dennis kept his integrity and sense of humor right up to the end. He was endearingly tidy, down-to-earth, and hard-work-ing. Dennis enjoyed travel, fine dining, beautiful landscaping, and spoiling his cherished dog Bailey. Dennis will be dearly missed by his devoted wife Susan; daughters Shawna & Jennifer; stepchildren Rick, Bridget, and Theresa; granddaughter Lexi; and siblings Doug and Diane. Per his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (pcf.org) in his name. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at legacy.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved