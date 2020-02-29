|
FARRELL - Dennis P., of Sayville on February 20, 2020. Dennis devoted his time and life to the Sayville Community and the Democratic Party of the Town of Islip and Suffolk County. He was an activist on such projects as the dog park on Cherry Ave. and many others. He is survived by his close friend & wife Anne Marie, his daughter Lisa Farrell & grand- daughter Aviauna, "Pops" to his stepchildren Philip (Lisa) and Ben (Renee), and step-grandchildren Reed, Cameron, Emma Olivia, and Luke, his nieces and nephews Dennis (Maria), Charlene (Danny), Lori (John), Susan, Kathy (Pete), Deanna (Frank), Carol Ann (Tom), and Bobby (Debbie), his great nieces and nephews, and many close friends and neighbors. Reposing Wednesday from 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St. West Sayville. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene RC Church, Bohemia. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020