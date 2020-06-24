FAGAN - Major General Dennis John Fagan (US Army National Guard-Retired) died peacefully on June 18, 2020. Born in Bronx, NY on November 28, 1946 to Brigadier General James D. Fagan, Sr. and his wife Kathleen. Dennis graduated from Lynbrook High School in 1965 earning a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Arts from SUNY Oswego and Masters of Education Administration at Penn State University. In 1973 he married Jane Ellen Lynch of Levittown, NY. For over thirty years Dennis taught technology in Half Hollow Hills and Sayville. Upon his retirement he became yearbook advisor and supervisor of student teaching for SUNY Oswego. Dennis had a second career as a New York Army National Guardsman from 1969 to 1998. He began that career as a Private while a student at SUNY Oswego. Upon graduation, he transferred to the 7th Regiment Armory in New York City and to the 1st Battalion 107th Infantry - a unit that his father, grandfather and granduncle served previously. He attained commissioned officer status as a 2nd Lieutenant of Infantry via Officer Candidate School at Ft. Benning, GA in 1970 and went on to serve various assignments in both Infantry, Signal and Logistics units. He became the Commander of the 7th Regiment, a position previously held by his father, the only father and son to ever share this honor. Upon his National Guard retirement in 1998 he was awarded the Legion of Merit and promoted from Brigadier General to the rank of Major General. In retirement General Fagan became the Chancellor of St. Patrick's Priory within the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem from 2001 to 2003 and then to the Prior of St. Patrick's Priory from 2003 to 2005. General Fagan is survived by his wife Jane, his four children and their families Jennifer & David Tomforde, Timothy & Nina Fagan, Keri & Michael McLaughlin, Kelly Fagan; grandchildren Dylan, Jackson, Carter, Olivia, Cali, Luke, Aiden & Ryan. Dennis is survived also by his siblings Dudley, Kevin and Barbara. Family to receive friends at Mangano Funeral Home of Middle Island, 640 Middle Country Rd. Wednesday & Thursday 2-5pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday 10am St. Mark's Church, Shoreham. Interment to follow Calverton National Cemetery. manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 24, 2020.