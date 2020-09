O'BRIEN - Dennis P., 73, of Sayville, LI, passed on September 4, 2020 with his wife and two sons at his side. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Kathleen, his sons Kevin (Heather) and Matthew (Alexa). "Happy Poppy" to Katelyn, Erin and Edie. He is also survived by his sister Marian and a host of loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10am Monday at St. Lawrence RC Church in Sayville. Please note masks are required. www.raynordandrea.com