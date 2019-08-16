|
THOMAS - Dennis R., 62, of Lititz, PA formerly of Bayshore, NY passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Bayshore, NY he was the son of the late William and Marilyn (Miller) Thomas. He was the loving husband to Kimberly Frey-Thomas. Dennis retired from Verizon after 35 years. He enjoyed traveling and playing golf. He was an avid New York Giants and New York Rangers fan. He loved to dabble in stocks. Most of all, Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family. His heart of gold, behind his "Long Island" tough exterior will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by his daughter Pamela Thomas of Bayshore, NY, his son Cameron Thomas of Santa Barbara, CA and his step-son Tristan Frey of Gilbert, AZ; sister and brother in law Eileen and Owen Zimmerman of Deltona, FL; his niece Marilyn Zimmerman, his nephews: Alex Zimmerman and William Thomas and his sister-in-law Robin Thomas. In addition to his parents Dennis was preceded in death by his brother Michael A. Thomas. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2019