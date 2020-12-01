1/
Dennis Robert Delaney
DELANEY - Dennis Robert, a long-time resident of West Babylon, originally from Brooklyn passed away at 77 years of age on Friday, November 27, 2020. Dennis was a retired auto mechanic from LoBianco Motors as well as a West Babylon School District Custodian. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy, dear children, Dennis (Roseann), Jennifer (Michael), Freddy (Christina) along with his 6 cherished grandchildren Dennis Robert (Erin), Julianna, Angelina, Anthony, Freddy and Penelope. Dennis lived his life proudly and with a great devotion to his family. Reposing at Noce Funeral Home, Tuesday, 4:00 - 8:00pm and Wednesday 10:00am - 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in "Papa Dennis" name to the Nassau Suffolk Autism Society.www.nsasa.org



Published in Newsday on Dec. 1, 2020.
