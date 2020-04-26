|
RUBANO - Dennis, of Bethpage has passed away after a 3 week battle in the ICU, at the age of 74. We cannot thank the nurses, doctors and staff enough for all their support. He was born on November 4, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY to Daniel and Mary. He was a retired firefighter with the FDNY. He enjoyed simple pleasures like a good meal ending with a bowl of ice cream. Most of all he loved to see his family. Nothing gave him more joy than to see his grandchildren; they were everything to him. He is survived by his children John and Deborah and his grand- children Landon and Sophia. His ex-wife Linda and cousins Rosemary, Richard and Joanne. He will be greatly missed by many and will always be remembered in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dennis' favorite cause: www.fdnyfoundation.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020