|
|
STROTHMANN - Derek A., age 88, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Sebastian, Florida, with his wife at his side. He was born in New York to Nelson and Mary (Molly) (Boyd) Strothmann. He was a 1949 graduate of Mepham High School in Bellmore, NY and went on to graduate from Colgate University in 1953 with a degree in Sociology. He spent 2 years in the US Army on Sandia Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico 1953-1955. A longtime resident of Merrick, NY and more recently Vero Beach, Florida, he worked for over 30 years as a buyer of boy's clothing and men's accessories in New York for J. C. Penney until his retirement. He enjoyed reading, gardening, sports, the creative arts and spending time with his family, including traveling with his wife to South Africa, Europe and Hawaii. He was loved by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Jean, of 62 years; daughters Susan Strothmann, Krista Strothmann and Laura Strothmann Williams (James); son Derek J. Strothmann (Marlies); and 5 grandchildren: Jason, Wouter, Nicolas, Emily and Jack. Memorial Visitation at N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Avenue, Merrick NY (www.nfwalkerfh.com) Sunday Aug. 4, 2019 from 1 to 4pm. A Memorial Prayer Service will be offered during the visitation and conducted by Pastor Smith of Baldwin, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Newsday from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019