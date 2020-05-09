|
ALBANES - Despina On May 7, 2020, age 95, of Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Demetrius (Yianna), and Joseph (Ted). Cherished grandmother of John and Kristine. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends, including the blessed Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Resurrection community (Brookville). In light of the current circumstances the immediate Funeral Services are private. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. For information about virtual attendance please visit. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 9, 2020