Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Diana Cohen


1942 - 2020
Diana Cohen Notice
COHEN - Diana, PhD, a native of New York City and Long Island, NY on March 2, 2020. She was born April 5, 1942 and is a beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was a professional educator. Diana trained teachers in Remedial Reading. She headed the reading department of school districts in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, and Nova Scotia, Canada. Blessed thousands of Children in the joy of reading. She was also a published Author; the writer of the acclaimed book 'THE SHADOW KNOWS". Diana will be loved and missed by many. Diana Cohen is survived by her brother Bob Cohen. All services were private. Further information Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020
