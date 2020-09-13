RAHEB MACLAREN - Diane Celia of Merrick, NY on September 11, 2020, at the age of 53. Beloved wife of Scott. Loving mother of Briana Lynn and Nicole Lee. Devoted daughter of Walter and the late Anna Raheb. Cherished sister of Bruce (Natalie), Robert (Carolyn), Rita, Richard (Silvana), and Michael. Adored aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 2 pm - 4 pm and 6 pm - 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 11:15 am, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Merrick, NY. Cremation Private. www.osheafuneral.com