Rocky Point Funeral Home
603 Route 25A
Rocky Point, NY 11778
(631) 744-9000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rocky Point Funeral Home
603 Route 25A
Rocky Point, NY 11778
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rocky Point Funeral Home
603 Route 25A
Rocky Point, NY 11778
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St Anthony of Padua RC Church
Rocky Point, NY
Diane DiPalo Notice
DIPALO - Diane, on March 23, 2019 of Rocky Point, NY. Beloved wife of Anthony. Dear mother of Anthony and Stacey DiPalo and Melissa Galbally. Fond sister of Christopher, Donna and Linda Dritto and Cookie Lignowski. Devoted grandmother of Brianna, Talan and Bentley. Visiting hours 2-4 & 7-9PM Monday (Today) at the Rocky Point Funeral Home 603 Route 25A Rocky Point. Mass 9:30AM Tuesday at St Anthony of Padua RC Church in Rocky Point. Private cremation will follow. rockypointfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 25, 2019
