DUNNE - Reverend Diane of Massapequa Park, NY on October 30, 2020 at the age of 66. Longtime pastor of Hope for the Future Ministries in Farmingdale. She is survived by her mother Hilda, her sister Denise, and her brother Kenneth. She is predeceased by her beloved father Robert. She is also survived by her trusted friend and confidant Pastor Debbie Mitchell. Prayers will be offered today, Tuesday, 10am at Bay Shore Assembly of God Church, 211 Bay Shore Road, Bay Shore, with the interment to follow at Melville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope for the Future Minis- tries (hopeforthefuture.com
). Arrangements under the direction of the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Islip. www.overtonfuneralhome.com