Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. William the Abbot R.C. Church
Diane E. Butler Notice
BUTLER - Diane E., on January 2, 2020, of Seaford. Beloved wife of the late Martin F. Loving mother of Kathleen Goldberg (Richard), Richard (Traci), Martin (Alicia), Keith (Katherine) and James. Cher-ished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Adored sister of Linda Butler (Bill), and Ronnie Dickson (Ronald). Reposing Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10am at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
