Diane Elizabeth Bowen
BOWEN - Diane Elizabeth of Carle Place, NY on September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Francis Clark Bowen. Devoted mother of Jerrod (Rachael), Ryan (Patty), Christian (Dara), Devin and Brett (Lamina). Loving sister of James Conway (Geraldine), Patty DePalma (Mike) and Gerard Conway (Colleen). Cherished grandmother of nine. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Reposing Donohue Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Ave. Westbury, NY 11590 on Sunday 2-4PM and 7-9PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:00AM at Our Lady of Hope RC Church Carle Place, NY. Interment to follow in Holy Rood Cemetery Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in memory of Diane Elizabeth Bowen to: www.myeloma.org. www.donohue-cecere.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Home
SEP
27
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Home
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope RC Church
