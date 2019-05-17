|
FIELD - Diane Marguerite passed away, surrounded by family on May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Curtis M. Field, mother to Valerie and Beverly (Barry) Fielding, grandmother of Lily, Finn and Andrew, and sister to Cynthia Monaco. A graduate of Queens college, she founded Faith Lutheran Nursery School in Syosset. Visitation, Sunday, May 19, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Beney Funeral Home, Syosset. Funeral, May 20, 2019, 10 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, Syosset. Memorial contributions may be made to The .
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2019