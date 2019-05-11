PEYSER - Diane Jean, 65, passed away May 7, 2019. She was born August 7, 1953 to Robert and Joan Sypniewski in Queens, New York. The family moved to Deer Park after her second sister was born several years later. She was the eldest of 5 girls, attending school in Deer Park until her High School graduation in 1970. The first in her family to attend college, she enrolled in the Mount Vernon School of Nursing and completed her program at the top of her class. She married in 1979 and began raising her family in East Northport, NY welcoming two daughters. She returned to school for her Bachelor's and Master's in Nursing and graduated from the program at Stony Brook University in 1996. Her nursing management tenure included over 30 years in the North Shore LIJ Health System at Manhasset and Huntington (now known as Northwell Health). Diane always strived for more in education and completed her Doctorate in Nursing in 2017 from Molloy College, while simultaneously leading the Magnet Project Coordination at Montefiore in the Bronx. She was a lover of nature, travel, coffee, fine wine and all things related to her children and beloved grandchildren. Diane is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Jennifer and Daniel Castelhano, Kristina and Alex Thomas, her grandchildren Lucas, Evan and Madeleine, sisters Nancy Light, Laura Halko, Joyce Romano, Frances Giraldo, eight nieces and 1 nephew. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Joan Sypniewski. Visitation will be Friday, May 10 at 2-4 & 7-9pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home in Huntington Station, N.Y. 11746. Funeral Mass Saturday, May 11th 9am at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Huntington, N.Y. 11743. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her honor to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer research www.lustgarten.org. Published in Newsday on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary