Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Diane Memoli


1942 - 2019
Diane Memoli Notice
Memoli - Diane (DD) at the age of 76 passed in peace on August 12, 2019 surrounded by family. After 4 years of battling cancer, God finally called her home. She is survived by her husband Ralph of 51 years, her daughters Annette and Christine, and her grandchildren Nicholas, Julianna, Sienna & Sage. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, a very large family and friends whom loved her very much. Services will be held at Vernon C. Wagner, Hicksville, NY August 15, 2019.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 15, 2019
