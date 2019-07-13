|
|
HEPWORTH - Diane P. of East Islip on July 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Martin. Devoted mother of Susan (James) Stuart and Michael (Emily) Hepworth. Cherished grandmother of James, William, Lily, Sarah, Molly and Julia. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI on Monday at 10:00AM. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30PM. chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on July 13, 2019