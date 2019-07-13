Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane HEPWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane P. HEPWORTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane P. HEPWORTH Notice
HEPWORTH - Diane P. of East Islip on July 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Martin. Devoted mother of Susan (James) Stuart and Michael (Emily) Hepworth. Cherished grandmother of James, William, Lily, Sarah, Molly and Julia. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI on Monday at 10:00AM. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30PM. chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now