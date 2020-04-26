|
|
PAPADOGIANNIS - Diane. It is with great of sadness and love that we announce the passing of Diane Papadogiannis 62 of Mineola on April 16. Graduated from Salve Regina college with B.S. in criminal justice and worked as a Probation Officer with Nassau County for 25 years. Diane was a cancer survivor and overcame many adversities in her life with never a complaint. Diane was a member of the American Legion and volunteered helping children with disabilities. A devout catholic and loving wife and parent always making sure her family was taken care of. Diane was very passionate with her many family members and the many friends she made over her lifetime, always offering help when needed. Diane's favorite pastime was going to the beach and loved to read. Predeceased by her son Theodore. Survived by her husband Peter and son Timothy.Survived by her parents William and Anne Rawald of Naples Fl. Survived by her sister Patricia Diggin and brothers William and Michael Rawald. A Mass in honor of Diane will be held at a future date to be announced. Thank you for all the outpour of support and compassion. www.weigandbrothers.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020