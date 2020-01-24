|
SARANIERO - Diane C., age 79 of Stony Brook, NY passed peacefully on January 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of the late Robert for 54 years until his passing on 1-19-16. Loving mother of 5. Adored grandma of 10. Cherished sister and aunt. Born in Brooklyn, NY. After raising her family in Smithtown, NY had a successful career in the electronic industry for over 30 years, the last 15 at DDC. She taught Rainbows, at St. Patrick's RCC in Smithtown, a bereavement class for children with deceased parents. She was President of Toastmasters, an organization that promotes public speaking & leadership skills. While still working and caring for her 100 year old mother she went back to school and got her Bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College at the age of 74. She cherished her family. She was a devoted friend to all, graciously kind, innately good and had a giant heart. An unkind word never passed her lips. Diane was deeply loved, not only by her family but by the vast group that were privileged to call her friend. She was the wife, mom, daughter, sister, aunt, friend you always wanted in your life, loyal and true. She saw the good in everyone, never judged. She would help anyone in need, and believed in humanity. If you were her friend, you were her friend for life. On a dark night she was your brightest star. In Diane we see who we all strive to be. She has had an impact on so many lives. The world has lost one of the truly great ones. She will be so very sorely missed and always loved. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Monday and Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass 10:30am Wednesday at St. Patrick's R.C. Church. Entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.Branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 24, 2020