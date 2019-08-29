Home

Diane Stolz Notice
STOLZ - Diane on August 26, 2019. Loving sister of Kevin, Noreen (Robert Larsen) Margaret Mary (Brian Hill), William, Regina Gilmore (Terence), Anne (Richard Dexter), Paul (Deborah), John (Andrea), Theresa (Bruce Baird) and the late Lt. James E. Stolz (USMC) and the late Mary Ellen. Survived by 16 nieces and nephews. Reposing Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Mass Saturday 10:30 am at St. Ignatius R.C. Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, West-bury. In lieu of flowers a donation to St. Ignatius Loyola Church would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 29, 2019
