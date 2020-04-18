Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dianel Reinhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianel Reinhardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianel Reinhardt Notice
REINHARDT - Daniel, son, brother and long-loved friend, passed away on Sunday, April 12, from COVID-19 infection. Born October 6, 1953, he was 66 years old. Dan grew up in Inwood. In his career as a Human Resources administrator, he was employed by a number of major companies: Singer, Korvettes, Warner Brothers, Panasonic and Sony. He loved music, science fiction, hockey and the Yankees and will be remembered for his quick wit and unshakable memory. He will be interred in a private ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Brooklyn with his parents, Joseph and Marie Reinhardt. He is survived by his sister Diane.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -