MOODY - Dianne Kohart, was born on June 17, 1941 at Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola. She was a lifelong resident of Garden City, NY. Dianne departed this life on October 12th, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Moody and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Thomas, Jr. (Michele), Kenneth (Marisa), Donald (Patricia), Christine Alden (Darrin), Joseph (Dina), John (Justine), James (Tara), Robert (Anna), William (Heather) and Dennis (Amy). Dianne is the proud grandmother of her 28 grandchildren Devyn, Christian, Nicole, Morgan, Jennifer, Matthew, Emily, Ryan, Callie, Delaney, Lindsay, Charlotte, Patrick, John, Thomas (TJ), Jacqueline, Margaret, Dennis, Brendan, Mason, Tyler, McKayla, Logan, Cooper, Lila, Dylan, Hunter and Tyson. She is the daughter of the late Christine Buehler and Joseph Kohart and the dear Sister and sister-in-law of the late Joseph (Elaine), the late Virginia, the late Robert, the late Calvin, the late Alfred (Barbara), the late Marilyn (Wilbur), the late June (Barton), the late Donald (Diane), the late Dennis (Stephanie), the late Ralph (Lois). Dianne was a graduate of Garden City High School class of 1959 and a graduate of Adelphi University where she earned her teaching degree and worked over 25 years in the Herrick's School District. Dianne devoted her time to her family, her friends and her Church, the Cathedral of the Incarnation. She will be greatly missed by so many. The calling hours will be at Fairchild's Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City on Friday, October 16th from 3-9pm. The funeral home will follow guidelines put in place to limit number of people in the building at the same time. Masks are required. A private funeral Mass will be held for family at the Cathedral of the Incarnation on Cathedral Avenue in Garden City on Saturday, October 17 at 10am. A private burial will follow at Greenfield Cemetery in Hempstead in the Kohart family plot. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Winthrop University Hospital for all the skilled and compassionate care the health care professionals gave to Dianne. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made "In Memory of Dianne K. Moody" to NYU Langone Health, In memo please write "Angel Fund", Office of Development, 200 Old Country Road, Suite 570, Mineola, NY 11501 in thanksgiving for the wonderful care and support they have given Dianne over the years.







