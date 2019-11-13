|
|
SCHMIDT - Dianne, 82, quietly passed away November 2nd. Dianne, husband Glenn, daughters Melodie and Gretchen and sons-in-law Bob Linekin and Mark Stang were most often found enjoying the outdoors. Up for anything but cooking, she loved to learn, teach, build and compete-her green boat a regular sight on the bay. A celebration of her life to be held January 12th at Bay Shore Yacht Club. Donations in Dianne's name can be made to "GSBYRA Scholarship Fund" and mailed to GSBYRA Treas-urer 60 Union Av Center Moriches, NY 11934.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019