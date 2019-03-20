Home

DIENNE ELIZABETH HOLMES 07/16/44 - 03/20/14 5th Anniversary in Heaven They say that time's a healer But as the time goes on, We seem to find it just as hard To face the fact that you've gone. And today it's the Anniversary of that day that you went away, And we're standing here at your graveside and believe us when we say: You'll never be forgotten And every year we'll shed a tear, But it's only because we love you And wish you were still here. Lennox & Nicole
