RUF - Dieter Wolfgang died peacefully Sunday, August 16, 2020, in his sleep. His wife, Christine, and daughter, Megan, were at his side. Dieter had been a resident of Pawleys Island, SC for the past 10 years. He previously lived in the towns of Windham, NY and Oakdale, Long Island, NY. He was born in Eichstatt, Germany on September 14, 1936, son of Ludwig and Josepha Anna Ruf. Dieter emigrated to the USA on November 1, 1956. He enlisted with US Army and served with the 82nd Airborne, US Ski Patrol in Garmische, Bavaria, Bad Holz, and Check Point Charlie at the Berlin Wall. He was awarded a Guardian of the Outpost of Democracy, for having undergone the hazards of duty behind the Iron Curtain. Dieter worked for 32 years as a Purser/Service Manager at TWA. Dieter was an avid skier and sailor. He loved volunteering at Guest Services at Windham Mountain, NY and Brookgreen Gardens at Murrells Inlet, SC. Dieter lived his life to laugh, to love, and to make difference in so many lives. He will be missed. Besides his wife and daughter, he is also survived by two brothers, Rolf and his wife Helene, and Hansjorg and their families in Augsburg, Bavaria. The family suggests memorials to: Tideland Community Hospice, 2591 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC 29440.Services are private. Sign a guest book at www.mayerfuneralhome.com
