|
|
MESSINA - Dino Anthony, 84, of Hempstead, New York, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Avon Health Center in CT. He was born July 10, 1935 in Mineola, NY, son of the late Domenic and Maria Messina of Villa San Giovanni, Italy. He grew up in Westbury and New Hyde Park. He was a graduate of Sewanaka High School. He attended Adelphi University where he played baseball and basketball until he was drafted to the Pittsburgh Pirates Minor League baseball team and later played for the New York Giants. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. After baseball and the service, Dino married and raised his family in Hempstead, NY. Dino was the proud proprietor of Art Fenestral Designs in Freeport, NY for over 50 years prior to his retirement. He had a wonderful relationship with his many customers. During his time in Freeport, he coached baseball for many years. Dino enjoyed horse racing, tennis, travel, playing backgammon and reading the New York Times. He loved fishing and hunting with his sons. He is survived by his son, Dino Messina, MD PhD and his wife Lisa and his daughter, Meredith Pickett and her husband Mark of Canton, CT; his grandchildren, Domenic Messina and Ryan, Matthew and Maria Pickett; his stepson, George Tattrie and his wife Carole of Lake Helen, FL and nieces, nephews, Godchildren and cousins. He was predeceased by a cherished son, Arthur Messina and his beloved siblings, Mary Licata, Arthur Messina and Florence Postiglione. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 6th, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 265 Stratton Brook Road in West Simsbury, CT. Graveside service and burial will be at 1:30 pm on Saturday, December 7th at Calvary Cemetery in Woodside, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations many be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury, CT is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Dino's Book of Memories at www.vinecntfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 1, 2019