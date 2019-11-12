Newsday Notices
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 361-7500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
8:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:45 AM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
RIGHTER - Dixon H. of Commack, NY on November 10, 2019 in his 92nd year. Dixon is preceded in death by his loving wife Grace in 2015. Loving father to Glenn (Laura) Righter and Nancy (Steve) Maggio. Beloved grandfather of Gregory, Christine, Steven, Carolyn and Brian. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home 840 Wheeler Road (Rt. 111) Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Wednesday 8PM. Funeral Thursday 9:45AM. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton NY. Visiting Tuesday 7-9PM Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9PM www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 12, 2019
