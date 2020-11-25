CURIANO - Dolores A. of Glen Cove, NY on November 24, 2020 age 89. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Loving mother of Charles P. (the late Joette), Paul (Dorothy), Lori Logan (James) and John (Susan). Dear sister of Rose Curiano (Robert). Proud grandmother of Jennifer, Matthew, Michele, Christopher, Michael, Lea, Gabrielle and Carly. Active parishioner and volunteer at St. Rocco and member of the Rosary Society. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove Friday 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco Saturday 9:45am. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. www.DodgeThomas.com