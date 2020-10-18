GRUPP - Dolores Annof Uniondale, NY, passed away on October 8, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Joseph O. Grupp Jr., for over 66 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law to James (deceased) and Kathy (nee Kregel), David and Virginia (nee Lillich), Paul and Cathy (nee Mauro), Peter (deceased), Kathleen and Steven Perry, Anne-Marie and Robert Conn, and Thomas and Deborah (nee Pryer). Loving grandmother to 17 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchild-ren. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Mary; and sister to Ronald (deceased), Linda (deceased), Leonora, Frank, Barbara, Ricky, and Risa (deceased). Services were private. Donations to Covenant House in memory of Dolores Grupp, are appreciated. www.covenanthouse.org