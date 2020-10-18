1/
Dolores Ann Grupp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRUPP - Dolores Annof Uniondale, NY, passed away on October 8, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Joseph O. Grupp Jr., for over 66 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law to James (deceased) and Kathy (nee Kregel), David and Virginia (nee Lillich), Paul and Cathy (nee Mauro), Peter (deceased), Kathleen and Steven Perry, Anne-Marie and Robert Conn, and Thomas and Deborah (nee Pryer). Loving grandmother to 17 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchild-ren. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Mary; and sister to Ronald (deceased), Linda (deceased), Leonora, Frank, Barbara, Ricky, and Risa (deceased). Services were private. Donations to Covenant House in memory of Dolores Grupp, are appreciated. www.covenanthouse.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartnett Funeral Home Inc
561 Jerusalem Ave
Uniondale, NY 11553
(516) 483-9288
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved