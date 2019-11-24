|
BELYSKI - Dolores, 83, of Huntington Station, on November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome B. Look III and the late Stanley Belyski. Loving mother of Jerry Look, Thomas Look, Maria & Chris Senior, Stan, Wayne, Janet and Nancy Belyski. Grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave. Monday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Service Tuesday 9:30 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: VNS Hospice of Suffolk, 505 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768 in her name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2019