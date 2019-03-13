Home

CUMMINGS Dolores, (nee Kennell), 89, long time resident of Shoreham, New York on March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of over sixty years to the late James J. Cummings, Jr. Devoted mother to James J. Cummings III (Norma), Michael P. Cummings, Barbara (Cummings) Boehm and Thomas M. Cummings (Linda). A Loving grandmother to Benjamin, Mary, Erin, James, Patrick, Catherine, John, Lisa, Michael, Ryan, Kevin, Stephen, Mary and Thomas, and great-grand-mother to fifteen. Dolores was born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of the late Anna (nee Lokaitis) and August Kennell and is predeceased by her brothers Patrick and Thomas and sister Susan. A past President of the Suffolk County Post Masters Association, Dolores had a lengthy career in the United States Postal Service and was the long-serving Postmaster at Ridge, New York. Reposing at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, 6447 Route 25A, Wading River, New York 11792, wake services are Thursday, March 14, from 2-4 pm and again from 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. John the Baptist Church in Wading River, on Friday, March 15, at 10 am, with interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, New York.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2019
