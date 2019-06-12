Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores DeMayo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores DeMayo

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dolores DeMayo Notice
DeMAYO - Dolores (nee Grace) of Glen Head, NY on June 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph F. Loving mother of Ralph M. (Elena), Peter Daniel and Steven (Laura) DeMayo. Cherished grandmother of Ralph A, Kristen, James, Lauren, Jillian and Andrew. Visiting Thurs. 2-4 & 7-9 pm, Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Fri. 10 am, St. Boniface Martyr Church, Sea Cliff, NY. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Brookville, NY. Contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk, Inc. https://www.visitingnurseservice.org/
Published in Newsday on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitting Funeral Home
Download Now