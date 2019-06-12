|
DeMAYO - Dolores (nee Grace) of Glen Head, NY on June 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph F. Loving mother of Ralph M. (Elena), Peter Daniel and Steven (Laura) DeMayo. Cherished grandmother of Ralph A, Kristen, James, Lauren, Jillian and Andrew. Visiting Thurs. 2-4 & 7-9 pm, Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Fri. 10 am, St. Boniface Martyr Church, Sea Cliff, NY. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Brookville, NY. Contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk, Inc. https://www.visitingnurseservice.org/
Published in Newsday on June 12, 2019