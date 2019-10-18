Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home
523 Route 112
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 473-3800
Committal
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Farmingdale, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Eklund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Eklund

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Eklund Notice
EKLUND - Dolores of South Setauket, NY on October 14, 2019 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Durant. Loving daughter to the late Ludwig and Edna Stocker. Devoted aunt of Carol Colbert, Bob Tripi (Nancy), John Jorgensen, Jean Eklund and the late Bill Jorgensen. Cherished Sister to the late Clifford Stocker, the late Phyllis Clark, and the late Lois Tripi (Robert). Leading Walt Whitman High School, Dolores was their first female principal, paving the path for today's women. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home, Port Jefferson Station, NY. Cremation Private Nassau Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Committal Service Friday 12PM Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home
Download Now