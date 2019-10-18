|
|
EKLUND - Dolores of South Setauket, NY on October 14, 2019 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Durant. Loving daughter to the late Ludwig and Edna Stocker. Devoted aunt of Carol Colbert, Bob Tripi (Nancy), John Jorgensen, Jean Eklund and the late Bill Jorgensen. Cherished Sister to the late Clifford Stocker, the late Phyllis Clark, and the late Lois Tripi (Robert). Leading Walt Whitman High School, Dolores was their first female principal, paving the path for today's women. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home, Port Jefferson Station, NY. Cremation Private Nassau Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Committal Service Friday 12PM Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 18, 2019