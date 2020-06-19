Dolores ESPOSITO

ESPOSITO - Dolores, age 73, of Smithtown passed peacefully at home on June 15, surrounded by her family. Born in Queens to Thomas and Immaculate Brino, Dolores spent much of her life in Bay Shore, East Islip, and Great River. Her kindness and generosity will be missed not only by her friends and family, but also by those she served and comforted as CEO and vice-president of John Esposito Memorials in West Babylon and Coram, where she was admired and respected by the fellow members of the Monument Industry. A devoted parishioner and friend of St. Mary's RC Church for 50 years, she blessed many with her angelic singing voice, with Christmas carols being a particular favorite. Christmas was, in fact, her favorite time of year, which she enjoyed spending with her large extended family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, John; her children Gina Esposito, Annmarie (Jeff) Lutke, John R. (Annissa) Esposito, and Tom (Mandy) Esposito; and grandchildren John C., Nina, William, Jenna, and Juliana. She will be dearly missed by her sister Diana (Marino) Andriani and brother Thomas (Yvonne) Brino, as well as her brother - and sister-in-law Lorenzo and Eva Cinque. As the daughter of a WWII veteran, Dolores has been a proud supporter of many brave men and women who serve our country, and the family requests that a donation be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation in lieu of flowers. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, from 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm at Mangano Funeral Home, 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 20, at 11am at St. Mary's RC Church, 20 Harrison Ave, East Islip, NY 11730. Entombment to follow at Saint Charles Cemetery. Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. requests that those attending the services to please follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing. manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 19, 2020.