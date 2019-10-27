|
|
GAISS - Dolores A. (Lang) of Fayetteville, NY passed away peacefully with her husband and sons by her side on October 15, 2019. A native of Brightwaters, NY, Dolores received a BA from Mount Saint Mary College and an MA from Stony Brook University. She completed graduate studies at Notre Dame, Hofstra, Adelphi and abroad at the University of Madrid. Dolores was an English teacher in Bay Shore, NY prior to becoming a homemaker and raising her two sons. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a devout Catholic. Dolores is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ralph F. Gaiss, Sr.; son, Ralph F. Gaiss, Jr. with wife, Brooke and kids, Luke (3) and Emmett (1) of Darien, CT; son, Geoffrey J. Gaiss with wife, Allie and daughter, Chloe (1) of Nanuet, NY; and brother, Donald Lang of Sayville, NY. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Dolores Lang; and her brother, Joseph Lang, Jr. A memorial Mass will be offered at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 2nd at Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Salt Springs St., Fayetteville, NY. A reception will follow the Mass at the Cavalry Club in Manlius, NY. Contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, Development Office, 6900 Buckley Rd., Syracuse, NY, 13212. For guest book, please visit: www.SCHEPPFAMILY.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 27, 2019