Gordon - Dolores V. (nee: Winberry) February 28, 1928- August 24, 2020. An amazing woman of grace, charm and beauty has gone home to Our Lord. The "Special Girl" of John D. Gordon, Sr., for more than 73 years; the beloved mother of Dolores Thaxter (Rick), John D Gordon, Jr. (Diane), Kathleen Barnes (the late Steve Beckman), Kevin Gordon (Maureen), Brian Gordon (Ann Marie), Thomas Gordon (Carol), and Timothy Gordon (Amy); most amazing grandmother to her 20 grand- children and their spouses, and her 37 1-2 great grandchildren; aunt to many nieces and nephews and friend to all. She was predeceased by her parents and her 6 siblings. Dolores was a proud member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (Division 7-East Islip), a long-time employee of Gertz-Sterns Department Store, and volunteered at the nursing home as an Ombuds- person, a Brownie Leader and religion teacher in her parish of Our Lady of Lourdes, West Islip. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, but her kindness, sense of humor and her great love will remain with us all. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, (1-2 West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI on Friday at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton LI. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made in Dolores' loving memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visiting Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM.